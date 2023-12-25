Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ESGV stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

