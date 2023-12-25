Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 299 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.