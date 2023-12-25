Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 407 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $63.55 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

