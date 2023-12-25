Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Takes Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGGO opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.