Northland Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,078,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $56.16.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.