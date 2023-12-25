Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.55% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 250,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 273,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 706,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

