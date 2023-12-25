Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.