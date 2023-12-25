Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $46,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.