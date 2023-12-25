Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

