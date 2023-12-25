Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,697 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.63 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.