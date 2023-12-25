Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.