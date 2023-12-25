Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

