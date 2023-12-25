Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

