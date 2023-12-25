iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.31 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

