VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,460 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
