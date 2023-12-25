Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.12 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

