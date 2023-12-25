Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $217.75 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $219.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

