Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,020 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

