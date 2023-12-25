Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $108.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $109.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

