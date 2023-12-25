Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.