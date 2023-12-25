Hedera Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $91.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00108355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00021810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,663 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.484867 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09071272 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $94,873,232.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.