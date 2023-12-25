Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $98.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00108355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00021810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,834,785 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

