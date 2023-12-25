Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $8.17 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $222.14 million and $60.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00018720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,634.14 or 0.99950330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012029 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010567 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00129224 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.11450485 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $18,779,515.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

