Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $145.34 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and $145.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $9.52 or 0.00021810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00108355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,762,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,445,550 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

