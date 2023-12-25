Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 4,684 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.07 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

