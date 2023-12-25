iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

