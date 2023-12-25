Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

