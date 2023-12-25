VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.18% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

