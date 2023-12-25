Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,819 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,955,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,278,425 shares of company stock valued at $149,403,777. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

