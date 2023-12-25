Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 3.47% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFEQ. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000.

Get VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF alerts:

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

About VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.