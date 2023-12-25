Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.36 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.