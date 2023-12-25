Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.63% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $22.93 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

