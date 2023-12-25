Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,488,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,415.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEQT opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

