Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

