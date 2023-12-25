Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 10.60% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 380,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,964,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 139,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,823,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

