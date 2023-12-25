Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 379 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,052,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
RPV opened at $81.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
