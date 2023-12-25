First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

