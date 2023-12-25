SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Holdings Reduced by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 5.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 2.93% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $72.51 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

