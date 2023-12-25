Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,213 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

