Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

