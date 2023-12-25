1,116 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

