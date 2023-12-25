Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,497,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

