Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 130 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 50,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

