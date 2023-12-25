Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 183 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $260.44 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

