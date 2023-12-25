Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM opened at $266.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.