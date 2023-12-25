Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $290.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

