The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.58 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

