The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Toro stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

