PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 197,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 105.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 125,629 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

