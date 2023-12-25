PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SDHY opened at $15.11 on Monday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

